Apricot and Pecan Stuffing

Baked in a casserole dish, the lively fruit-and-nut stuffing makes a tasty side dish with chicken or pork.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Grease a 1-1/2-quart casserole; set aside. In a large skillet, cook leeks and onion in hot butter over medium heat about 4 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in apples, pecans, apricots, and nutmeg. Cook and stir for 3 minutes more.

  • In a large bowl, toss together cooked leek mixture, bread cubes, rosemary, thyme, and parsley. In a small bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup of the half-and-half, the egg, salt, and pepper. Add to bread mixture; toss lightly to combine. If necessary, add enough of the remaining half-and-half to make a stuffing of desired moistness.

  • Transfer stuffing to prepared casserole.* Bake, covered, for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake for 10 to 15 minutes more or until heated through. An instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the stuffing should register 165 degrees F when stuffing is done. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Tips

Or use bread mixture to stuff one 8- to 10-pound turkey. Place any remaining stuffing in a casserole. Cover and chill casserole until ready to bake. Bake stuffing in covered casserole alongside turkey about 40 minutes or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; 20 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 64 mg cholesterol; 502 mg sodium. 30 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 6 g protein;

Reviews

