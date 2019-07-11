Stuffed Waffles
Next time you're craving breakfast for dinner, push your waffles to the savory side by sandwiching cheese, bacon, tomatoes, and basil, between spoonfuls of batter.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl combine eggs, buttermilk, milk, and oil. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened. (Batter should be slightly lumpy.)Advertisement
-
Lightly grease waffle baker and preheat. Add batter to waffle baker according to manufacturer's directions, reserving a few tablespoons. Sprinkle with some of the basil, tomato, cheese, bacon, and pepper. Spoon reserved batter on top to mostly cover toppings. Bake until golden. Repeat with remaining batter. If desired, top with additional basil, tomato, and bacon. Serve with pepper jelly (for sweet plus heat), honey butter, or sour cream. Makes twelve 4-inch waffles.
Tips
For sour milk place 1 Tbsp. lemon juice or vinegar in a liquid measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 cup. Stir; let stand 5 minutes before using.To make ahead, let each waffle cool, then layer between sheets of waxed paper. Freeze in an airtight container up to 3 months. To reheat, unwrap waffle and toast in the toaster until heated through.