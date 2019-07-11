Stuffed Waffles

Lightly grease waffle baker and preheat. Add batter to waffle baker according to manufacturer's directions, reserving a few tablespoons. Sprinkle with some of the basil, tomato, cheese, bacon, and pepper. Spoon reserved batter on top to mostly cover toppings. Bake until golden. Repeat with remaining batter. If desired, top with additional basil, tomato, and bacon. Serve with pepper jelly (for sweet plus heat), honey butter, or sour cream. Makes twelve 4-inch waffles.