Stuffed Mushrooms with Lemon-Pea Hummus
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove stems from mushrooms; discard stems or save for another use. Place mushroom caps, stemmed sides down, in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Lightly coat tops of mushroom caps with cooking spray. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove mushrooms and drain, stemmed sides down, on a double thickness of paper towels. Set pan aside.
For hummus, in a medium saucepan cook peas in boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes or just until tender; drain. Plunge into a bowl of ice water to cool quickly; drain again. Place 3/4 cup of the peas in a blender or food processor. Add oil, lemon peel, lemon juice, and snipped mint. Cover and blend or process until nearly smooth. Transfer pea mixture to a medium bowl. Stir in the remaining peas and spring garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Spoon hummus into mushroom caps. Arrange the stuffed mushrooms in the same baking pan. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake about 8 minutes more or until mushrooms are heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm or at room temperature. If desired, garnish with pea shoots and/or mint leaves.
*Tip:
If spring garlic is not available, substitute 1 tablespoon chopped green onions and 1 clove minced garlic.