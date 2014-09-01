Stuffed Mushrooms with Lemon-Pea Hummus

For hummus, in a medium saucepan cook peas in boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes or just until tender; drain. Plunge into a bowl of ice water to cool quickly; drain again. Place 3/4 cup of the peas in a blender or food processor. Add oil, lemon peel, lemon juice, and snipped mint. Cover and blend or process until nearly smooth. Transfer pea mixture to a medium bowl. Stir in the remaining peas and spring garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper.