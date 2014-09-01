Stuffed Mushrooms with Lemon-Pea Hummus

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Remove stems from mushrooms; discard stems or save for another use. Place mushroom caps, stemmed sides down, in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Lightly coat tops of mushroom caps with cooking spray. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove mushrooms and drain, stemmed sides down, on a double thickness of paper towels. Set pan aside.

  • For hummus, in a medium saucepan cook peas in boiling water for 2 to 3 minutes or just until tender; drain. Plunge into a bowl of ice water to cool quickly; drain again. Place 3/4 cup of the peas in a blender or food processor. Add oil, lemon peel, lemon juice, and snipped mint. Cover and blend or process until nearly smooth. Transfer pea mixture to a medium bowl. Stir in the remaining peas and spring garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Spoon hummus into mushroom caps. Arrange the stuffed mushrooms in the same baking pan. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake about 8 minutes more or until mushrooms are heated through and cheese is melted. Serve warm or at room temperature. If desired, garnish with pea shoots and/or mint leaves.

*Tip:

If spring garlic is not available, substitute 1 tablespoon chopped green onions and 1 clove minced garlic.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 117 mg sodium. 335 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 335 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 38 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 43 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

