Stuffed Mini Chaffles

Rating: Unrated

Stuff and top these mini cheese waffles (cheese + waffles = chaffles) with your favorite ingredients for a completely customizable breakfast recipe.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and heat a mini waffle baker according to manufacturer's directions.

  • In a small bowl whisk together eggs, 1/2 cup Cheese, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Spoon 1 tablespoon Cheese in the center of the waffle baker. Top with a rounded tablespoon of the egg mixture. Top with desired Filling, then a small amount of egg mixture to cover filling. Top with 1 tablespoon Cheese. Heat for 3 minutes or until browned and set. Remove to a plate. Repeat with remaining Cheese, egg mixture and Filling.

  • Top each with desired Toppers.

Cheese:

sharp cheddar, Monterey-Jack, pepper Jack, taco blend, Colby-Jack.

Filling:

crumbled or chopped crisp-cooked bacon, diced ham or Canadian bacon, cooked and crumbled breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled chorizo

Toppers:

mashed or sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, finely chopped red onion, chopped chives or green onions, maple syrup, hot pepper sauce, mashed or refried beans, chopped tomato, cream cheese, sliced cucumber, everything bagel seasoning

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 236mg; saturated fat 11g; carbohydrates 11g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; protein 20g; vitamin a 842.2IU; vitamin c 2.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 1.9mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 74.8mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 690mg; potassium 297mg; calcium 369mg; iron 1.6mg.
