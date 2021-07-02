Stuffed Manicotti

Rating: Unrated

Change-up this stuffed pasta recipe to your liking. To stuff shells instead of manicotti, mound the filling into 12 to 15 cooked jumbo pasta shells.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Stuffed Manicotti

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare desired filling and sauce as directed. Cook manicotti according to package directions; drain. Place manicotti in a single layer on greased foil.

  • Using a small spoon, fill manicotti with desired filling; arrange in a 2-qt. rectangular baking dish. Pour sauce over pasta.

  • Bake, covered, 30 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes more or until mixture is heated through and cheese is melted. (If using Creamy Parmesan Sauce, bake, covered, 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with cheese, then let stand until cheese is melted.)

Spinach-Pancetta FIlling

Prepare Cheesy Ricotta Filling as directed, except thaw and squeeze liquid from half of a 10-oz. pkg. frozen chopped spinach. In an 8-inch skillet cook 4 oz. chopped pancetta or bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Stir pancetta and spinach into ricotta mixture and reduce mozzarella cheese to 1/2 cup in ricotta mixture.

Creamy Parmesan Sauce

Prepare White Sauce as directed (p. xx), except add 3 cloves garlic, minced, to the melted butter; cook and stir 1 minute before adding the flour, salt, and pepper. Stir 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese into finished sauce.

Stuffed Shells

Prepare as directed, except mound the filling into 12 to 15 cooked jumbo shell macaroni.

Nutrition Facts (Stuffed Manicotti)

Per Serving:
515 calories; total fat 25g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 147mg; sodium 886mg; potassium 703mg; carbohydrates 41g; fiber 4g; sugar 9g; protein 33g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 1172IU; vitamin c 13mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 5mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 124mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 495mg; iron 4mg.

Cheesy Ricotta Filling

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine one 15-oz. carton whole milk ricotta cheese, 2 eggs, lightly beaten, 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 oz.), 1/2 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese (2 oz.), and 1 tsp, dried Italian seasoning, crushed. Using a small spoon, fill each manicotti with about 1/4 cup cheese mixture.

Manicotti Meat Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large skillet cook 8 oz. ground beef and/or Italian sausage, 1/2 cup onion, and 3 cloves garlic, minced, over medium-high heat until meat is browned, stirring to break up meat as it cooks. Drain fat. Stir in 1/4 cup wine or chicken broth; bring to boiling. Stir in one 15-oz. can crushed tomatoes, one 15-oz. can tomato sauce, 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, 1 tsp. fennel seeds, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

