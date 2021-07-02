Stuffed Manicotti
Change-up this stuffed pasta recipe to your liking. To stuff shells instead of manicotti, mound the filling into 12 to 15 cooked jumbo pasta shells.
Spinach-Pancetta FIlling
Prepare Cheesy Ricotta Filling as directed, except thaw and squeeze liquid from half of a 10-oz. pkg. frozen chopped spinach. In an 8-inch skillet cook 4 oz. chopped pancetta or bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Stir pancetta and spinach into ricotta mixture and reduce mozzarella cheese to 1/2 cup in ricotta mixture.
Creamy Parmesan Sauce
Prepare White Sauce as directed (p. xx), except add 3 cloves garlic, minced, to the melted butter; cook and stir 1 minute before adding the flour, salt, and pepper. Stir 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese into finished sauce.
Stuffed Shells
Prepare as directed, except mound the filling into 12 to 15 cooked jumbo shell macaroni.