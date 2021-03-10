Sausage-Asparagus Stuffed French Toast Breakfast Bake

Savory breakfast fans, here's a make-ahead breakfast casserole to add to your list. Sausage, mushrooms, multiple cheeses, and fresh herbs are an irresistible combo baked alongside strips of Texas toast.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
  • Grease a 2- to 2 1/2-quart baking dish. Arrange half of the bread strips in bottom of dish. For filling: In a large skillet cook sausage, mushrooms, butter, garlic, and caraway over medium-high 8 to 10 minutes or until meat and mushrooms are browned. Stir in asparagus. Spoon over bread in dish. In a medium bowl stir together the ricotta, Swiss cheese, herbs, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper. Spoon over sausage mixture. Top with remaining bread.

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, and an additional 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Slowly pour egg mixture over bread. Press down lightly. Chill, covered, 2 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake casserole, uncovered, 50 to 60 minutes or until set (at least 180°F).
    Let stand 10 minutes. If desired, top with additional herbs. Serves 8.

Per Serving:
371 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 149mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 28g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 6g; protein 20g; vitamin a 881.1IU; vitamin c 3.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 4.2mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 76.4mcg; vitamin b12 1.4mcg; sodium 730mg; potassium 429mg; calcium 436mg; iron 2.5mg.
