Nut Butter-Banana Stuffed French Toast Breakfast Bake
Go ahead and get a head start on your weekend brunch plans by making this stuffed french toast casserole a day ahead of time and baking the morning you'll serve it.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
524 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 172mg; saturated fat 14g; carbohydrates 54g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 30g; protein 12g; vitamin a 363.8IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.9mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 71.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 289mg; potassium 519mg; calcium 178mg; iron 2.1mg.