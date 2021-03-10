Nut Butter-Banana Stuffed French Toast Breakfast Bake

Rating: Unrated

Go ahead and get a head start on your weekend brunch plans by making this stuffed french toast casserole a day ahead of time and baking the morning you'll serve it.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 2- to 2 1/2-quart baking dish. Arrange half of the bread slices in the dish, overlapping as necessary. For filling: In a small bowl whisk together mascarpone, 1/4 cup of the nut butter, and 1/4 cup of the maple syrup until smooth. Spoon evenly over bread in dish. Slice two of the bananas crosswise. Layer over filling. Arrange remaining bread over filling.

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, 1/4 cup of the remaining maple syrup, the vanilla, and cinnamon. Slowly pour egg mixture over bread, pressing down bread as you pour. Chill, covered, 2 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Bake, uncovered, 50 to 65 minutes or until center is set (at least 180°F), covering with foil halfway through baking. Let stand 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bias-slice remaining two bananas. In a large skillet heat the butter, the remaining 1/4 cup maple syrup, and remaining 1 tablespoon nut butter over medium until bubbly. Add banana slices. Cook 2 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Spoon warm banana mixture over dish. Serves 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 172mg; saturated fat 14g; carbohydrates 54g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 30g; protein 12g; vitamin a 363.8IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.9mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 71.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 289mg; potassium 519mg; calcium 178mg; iron 2.1mg.
