Stuffed Eggplant Caponata

Rating: Unrated

Eggplant eats very hearty and thanks to its neutral flavor, makes a perfect meat substitute. Stuff it with more veggies, cheese, and raisins for a surprising bit of sweetness. Finish with just a small bit of crispy prosciutto or simply leave off the meat if you are looking for a meatless dinner idea.

By Katherine Knowlton
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 stuffed eggplant halves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Cut eggplants in half lengthwise through the stems. Using a sharp paring knife, cut around the edge of the flesh in each eggplant half, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Using a spoon, scoop out flesh, leaving 1/2-inch-thick shell; reserve flesh. Place eggplant shells, cut sides up, on prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 Tbsp. olive oil and sprinkle with 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Roast 25 minutes or until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, line another baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange prosciutto in a single layer. Bake 8 minutes or until browned and crisp. Cool slightly and, if you like, crumble into bite-size pieces.

  • Prepare filling: Chop reserved eggplant flesh into bite-size pieces. In an extralarge skillet heat 1/4 cup olive oil over medium-high. Add eggplant; season with 1/2 tsp. kosher salt and 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Transfer eggplant to a bowl.

  • In the same skillet heat 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium. Add red onion; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes, roasted bell pepper, raisins, capers, vinegar, crushed red pepper, and the cooked eggplant; stir to combine. Remove from heat. Stir in pine nuts, chopped parsley, and chopped mint. Season with 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and black pepper.

  • Spoon warm eggplant mixture into roasted eggplant shells. Top with burrata and, if you like, place under broiler 1 minute or until cheese is melted. Top with crispy prosciutto and, if you like, additional crushed red pepper. Serves 4.

Tips

For crispy prosciutto, arrange thinly sliced prosciutto in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake about 8 minutes or until browned and crisp. Cool slightly and crumble.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; fat 41g; cholesterol 25mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 21g; poly fat 5g; insoluble fiber 11g; sugars 18g; protein 15g; vitamin a 1969.5IU; vitamin c 53.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.9mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 92.1mcg; sodium 1214mg; potassium 1039mg; calcium 212mg; iron 2.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/11/2021