Stuffed Baked Mushrooms

Rating: 4 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 8 Ratings

Transform leftovers into a delicious snack with this customizable stuffed mushroom recipe.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place mushroom caps, stemmed side down, in a shallow baking pan. Lightly coat mushrooms with cooking spray. Bake about 5 minutes or until just tender and heated through. Drain, stemmed sides down, on paper towels. Fill as desired. Serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Mushroom Fillings:

Ham: Chopped cooked ham, cooked sweet potato, finely chopped green sweet pepper, and minced fresh garlic.Roast Beef: Thinly sliced roast beef, crumbled blue cheese, and steamed asparagus tips.Bacon-Apple: Thinly sliced apple, shredded smoked cheddar cheese, and crumbled crisp-cooked bacon.Egg Salad: Chopped hard-cooked eggs, cherry tomato wedges, and shredded spinach.Chile Cream Cheese: Softened cream cheese, raspberry preserves, and sliced fresh jalapeno chile peppers.Shrimp: Boursin cheese spread, mayonnaise, cooked medium shrimp, and fresh thyme leaves.Hummus: Prepared hummus, slivered oil-packed dried tomatoes, and slivered or sliced green and black olives.Sausage: Cooked bulk Italian sausage, pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and fresh parsley leaves.Smoked Turkey: Shredded smoked turkey, cranberry relish, and fresh sage leaves.Wasabi Chicken: Shredded cooked chicken, shredded carrot, sliced green onions, minced fresh ginger, and prepared wasabi paste.

Reviews

8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/17/2020