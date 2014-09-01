Stuffed Baked Mushrooms
Transform leftovers into a delicious snack with this customizable stuffed mushroom recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Place mushroom caps, stemmed side down, in a shallow baking pan. Lightly coat mushrooms with cooking spray. Bake about 5 minutes or until just tender and heated through. Drain, stemmed sides down, on paper towels. Fill as desired. Serve immediately.
Mushroom Fillings:
Ham: Chopped cooked ham, cooked sweet potato, finely chopped green sweet pepper, and minced fresh garlic.Roast Beef: Thinly sliced roast beef, crumbled blue cheese, and steamed asparagus tips.Bacon-Apple: Thinly sliced apple, shredded smoked cheddar cheese, and crumbled crisp-cooked bacon.Egg Salad: Chopped hard-cooked eggs, cherry tomato wedges, and shredded spinach.Chile Cream Cheese: Softened cream cheese, raspberry preserves, and sliced fresh jalapeno chile peppers.Shrimp: Boursin cheese spread, mayonnaise, cooked medium shrimp, and fresh thyme leaves.Hummus: Prepared hummus, slivered oil-packed dried tomatoes, and slivered or sliced green and black olives.Sausage: Cooked bulk Italian sausage, pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and fresh parsley leaves.Smoked Turkey: Shredded smoked turkey, cranberry relish, and fresh sage leaves.Wasabi Chicken: Shredded cooked chicken, shredded carrot, sliced green onions, minced fresh ginger, and prepared wasabi paste.