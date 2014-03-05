Stuffed Artichokes with Spicy Italian Sausage and Sweet Red Pepper
Employ your slow cooker to steam these sausage-stuffed artichokes until they are tender and fully infused with Italian herbs and spices.
Ingredients
Directions
For filling, in a large skillet cook sausage over medium-high heat until brown, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Drain off fat. Add sweet peppers and onion. Cook over medium heat about 10 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add garlic; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in panko, 1/2 cup parsley, and cheese; cool.
Meanwhile, trim stems from artichokes so they sit flat and remove loose outer leaves. Cut about 1 inch off the top of each artichoke; snip off the sharp leaf tips. Brush cut edges with some of the lemon juice. Spread leaves apart, creating space for the filling. Using a spoon, scoop out the chokes; discard. Stuff filling between each leaf. Place any remaining filling on top of artichokes.
In a 6-quart oval slow cooker combine the water and the remaining lemon juice. Place artichokes, filling sides up, in cooker. Drizzle with oil.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours or until a leaf pulls out easily. Before serving, sprinkle with additional parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.