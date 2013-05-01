Striped Red Velvet Cake
Red velvet fans unite! This patriotic Striped Red Velvet Cake recipe features whipped cream cheese frosting stuffed between layers of red velvet cake, and it’s all topped off with fresh berries.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Greg Scheidemann
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
570 calories; fat 34g; cholesterol 121mg; saturated fat 18g; carbohydrates 61g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 40g; protein 7g; vitamin a 1092.8IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 1.9mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 58.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 310mg; potassium 154mg; calcium 86mg; iron 2.3mg.