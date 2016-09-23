Striped Bass en Brodo
If you can't find striped bass, halibut or red snapper make nice substitutes.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large skillet combine wine, water, and the oil. Add tomatoes, shallots, thyme sprigs, and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 3 to 5 minutes or until tomatoes soften.
Place fish fillets in skillet, spooning some of the broth over the fish. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, covered, 8 to 10 minutes or until fish flakes when tested with a fork. Using a slotted spoon, lift fish and tomatoes into shallow bowls. Discard thyme. Ladle broth and shallots into each bowl. Top with additional fresh thyme.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
272 calories; 16 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 91 mg cholesterol; 155 mg sodium. 494 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 21 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 643 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 23 mcg folate; 4 mcg vitamin b12; 33 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;