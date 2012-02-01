Strawberry-Lemon Bars
Lemon bars get even better when you top them with a sweet berry sauce and fresh strawberries! Try this dessert bar recipe for your next spring or summer gathering.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium bowl stir together the 1 cup flour and the powdered sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs (mixture will be dry). Press mixture into the bottom of an ungreased 8x8x2-inch baking pan. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or just until golden.
Meanwhile, for filling, in a large bowl beat eggs, granulated sugar, the 3 tablespoons lemon juice, the 2 tablespoons flour, and the baking soda with an electric mixer on medium speed about 2 minutes or until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Stir in lemon peel. Pour filling over hot crust. Bake about 20 minutes more or until light brown around the edges and center is set. Transfer to a wire rack; cool.
In a small saucepan heat jelly and the 1 teaspoon lemon juice just until jelly is melted; spoon over bars in pan, spreading evenly. Arrange berry quarters on top of bars so that each cut bar will have a berry on top. Cover; chill for 1 to 2 hours. Cut into bars.
Luscious Lemon Bars:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Grease foil; set aside. In a large bowl combine 2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 3/4 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until edges are golden. Meanwhile, for filling, in a medium bowl stir together 4 lightly beaten eggs, 1-1/2 cups granulated sugar, and 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour; stir in 1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel, 3/4 cup lemon juice, and 1/4 cup half-and-half, light cream, or milk. Pour filling over hot crust. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes more or until center is set. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars; cut each bar in half diagonally. Sift additional powdered sugar over bars. Cover; store in the refrigerator. Makes 36 bars.
To Store:
Layer unglazed bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze uncut bars for up to 1 month. Top before serving.