Strawberry-Lemon Bars

Rating: Unrated

I am a total fan of lemon bars, so when I found this recipe, I had to try it out. They were absolutely delicious and the crust was delectable, however even though I left them in the fridge to chill, they kept melting and sliding all over the place. I think it was because of the glaze drizzled on top. Also, I ended up chopping strawberries and adding them to the bars themselves, rather than just saving the strawberries for the glaze on top. It added a delicious burst of berry to the bars!