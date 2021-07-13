Strawberry Kombucha Crush
Trendy spiked kombucha is great for a party, but when you're looking to hydrate with something more flavorful than plain old water try this kombucha, berry, and basil blend.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Kombucha delivers low-cal hydration and good bacteria to help keep your gut healthy. Strawberries are high in water, potassium, and vitamin C.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
66 calories; carbohydrates 15g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 9g; protein 1g; vitamin a 11.5IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 4.4mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 123mcg; vitamin b12 1.2mcg; sodium 11mg; potassium 147mg; calcium 15mg; iron 0.4mg.