Strawberry Kombucha Crush

Trendy spiked kombucha is great for a party, but when you're looking to hydrate with something more flavorful than plain old water try this kombucha, berry, and basil blend.

By Katie Morford, MS RD
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
  • Blend 1 cup chilled strawberry- or berry flavor kombucha and 8 strawberries until strawberries are pulverized. Pour over crushed ice and garnish with fresh basil.

Kombucha delivers low-cal hydration and good bacteria to help keep your gut healthy. Strawberries are high in water, potassium, and vitamin C.

Per Serving:
66 calories; carbohydrates 15g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 9g; protein 1g; vitamin a 11.5IU; vitamin c 5.4mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 4.4mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 123mcg; vitamin b12 1.2mcg; sodium 11mg; potassium 147mg; calcium 15mg; iron 0.4mg.
