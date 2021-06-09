Strawberry Coffee Cake with Cornmeal Streusel

Is it dessert, breakfast, or a snack? Anytime is the right time for this summery strawberry coffee cake recipe.

By Claire Saffitz
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Strawberry Filling
Cornmeal Streusel Topping
Cake

Directions

  • For filling: In a 10-inch skillet combine strawberries, the 1/3 cup granulated sugar, and a pinch of kosher salt. Warm over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until berries have released their juices and sugar is starting to dissolve, 5 to 8 minutes. Increase heat to medium and continue to cook until berries are submerged in liquid and soft, about 5 minutes longer; carefully mash. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring often, until mixture has reduced to about 1 1/2 cups, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the lemon zest; let cool completely.

  • Meanwhile, for streusel: In a medium bowl combine brown sugar, 3/4 cup of the flour, the cornmeal, cinnamon, and a generous pinch of kosher salt. Add butter and use your fingers to work it into the mixture until all the dry bits have been incorporated.

  • Arrange an oven rack in the center position and preheat to 350°F. Grease a 13x9-inch pan. In a medium bowl whisk together the remaining 3 cups flour, the baking powder, and 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt. In a small bowl whisk together orange juice, sour cream, and vanilla extract.

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment combine the 1 3/4 cups sugar and eggs and beat, starting on low and gradually increasing to medium-high, until the mixture is very pale and voluminous, about 2 minutes. With the mixer running, slowly stream in 1 cup neutral oil. Reduce speed to low, then add half of the flour mixture; beat until most of the flour disappears. Add the orange juice mixture and beat until smooth; repeat with remaining flour mixture.

  • Scrape batter into pan. Spoon strawberry filling over the entire surface of the batter. Use a toothpick or skewer to make figure eights, swirling in the filling. Sprinkle streusel mixture evenly over the top.

  • Bake cake until top is risen and golden brown and a cake tester comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Remove from the oven; let cool completely in the pan. Serves 16.

Tips

The strawberry filling can be made 1 week ahead. Let cool completely, then transfer to a lidded container and refrigerate until ready to use. The baked cake is best served on the first or second day, but will keep at room temperature, well wrapped, for up to 5 days.

Tips

Mash berries into a very lumpy puree, then cook until the mixture is deep red and thick like jam.Use a flexible spatula to scrape down the bowl and fold batter several times during mixing to ensure it's evenly mixed.If you're using a glass dish, drop the oven temp to 325°F. Bake 40 to 50 minutes as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
462 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 65mg; saturated fat 6g; carbohydrates 61g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 10g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 35g; protein 5g; vitamin a 299.6IU; vitamin c 27.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 72mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 206mg; potassium 146mg; calcium 70mg; iron 2mg.
