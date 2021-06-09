Strawberry Coffee Cake with Cornmeal Streusel

For filling: In a 10-inch skillet combine strawberries, the 1/3 cup granulated sugar, and a pinch of kosher salt. Warm over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until berries have released their juices and sugar is starting to dissolve, 5 to 8 minutes. Increase heat to medium and continue to cook until berries are submerged in liquid and soft, about 5 minutes longer; carefully mash. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring often, until mixture has reduced to about 1 1/2 cups, about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the lemon zest; let cool completely.