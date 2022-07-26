Recipes and Cooking Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie Enjoy the flavors of a creamy slice of cheesecake in this dessert smoothie recipe. By Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 15, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 3 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cup frozen sliced strawberries 1 cup milk ½ 8 ounce package cream cheese ¼ cup strawberry jam 2 tablespoon powdered sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla 1 - 2 tablespoon graham cracker crumbs Whole fresh strawberries (optional) Directions In a blender combine first six ingredients (through vanilla). Cover and blend until smooth. Serve topped with graham cracker crumbs and strawberries (if using). Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 470 Calories 22g Fat 60g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 470 % Daily Value * Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 13g 65% Cholesterol 67mg 22% Sodium 268mg 12% Total Carbohydrate 60g 22% Total Sugars 43g Protein 8g Vitamin C 3.8mg 19% Calcium 210mg 16% Iron 0.4mg 2% Potassium 284mg 6% Fatty acids, total trans 1g Folate, total 15.6mcg Vitamin B-12 0.8mcg Vitamin B-6 0.1mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.