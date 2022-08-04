Recipes and Cooking Strawberry-Cardamom and Cream Cake Padma Lakshmi plays with the idea of strawberry shortcake as a layer cake with a dense buttery cake, fresh berries, and cream cheese frosting fluffed with whipped cream. By Padma Lakshmi Padma Lakshmi Website Padma Lakshmi is a food expert and television host, known for her work with Top Chef and Taste the Nation. Padma is a model, actress, writer, and food columnist for the New York Times. Her work also appears in Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. Padma graduated from Clark University with a degree in theatre and English literature. Her degree allowed her to break into the modeling and acting industries, which later opened doors for her to follow her passion by working in the food TV industry. In addition, she works as a freelance writer and columnist, published in the New York Times. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 8, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Carson Downing Hands On Time: 25 mins Total Time: 70 mins Servings: 12 Yield: one (2-layer) 9-inch cake Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ½ cup chopped strawberries, divided ⅔ cup plus 1 tsp. granulated sugar 4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour 1 tablespoon ground cardamom 2 teaspoon baking powder 1 ½ teaspoon kosher salt 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), softened ⅔ cup packed light brown sugar 4 teaspoon vanilla extract, divided 4 large eggs Zest of 2 lemons 1 ½ cup buttermilk 8 ounce cream cheese, softened 1 cup powdered sugar, sifted 2 cup heavy cream Directions In a small bowl combine 1 cup of the strawberries and 1 tsp. of granulated sugar; set aside. For the cake, preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter two 9x2-inch cake pans and line with parchment paper.* In a medium bowl whisk together the 4 cups flour, the cardamom, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter, the remaining 2/3 cup granulated sugar, the brown sugar, and 2 tsp. of the vanilla on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, until well incorporated. Scrape down sides of bowl between each beating. Fold in the lemon zest. Add half of the flour mixture, followed by half of the buttermilk, beating on low. Repeat with remaining flour and buttermilk, beating until just incorporated. In a medium bowl toss the remaining 1 1/2 cups strawberries with the remaining 2 Tbsp. flour. Fold strawberries into batter, then divide batter evenly among the prepared pans. Bake until cake springs back when touched and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool in pans on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove; cool completely. For the frosting, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, mix cream cheese and powdered sugar to combine. Slowly add the heavy cream and continue to mix until the mixture becomes thick, like medium-peak whipped cream. Mix in the remaining 2 tsp. vanilla. Chill until ready for use. To assemble the cake, use a serrated knife to cut the domed tops from cakes so they are flat. Place one cake layer on a cake stand and scoop half the whipped frosting on it; spread evenly. Top with half of reserved strawberries (use a slotted spoon to avoid bringing too much juice along with the fruit). Place remaining cake layer bottom side up. Top with remaining frosting and remaining strawberries. * Padma's pro trick: Use the wrappers from the butter to grease the pans, then leave them lying flat in the bottoms of the pans instead of lining with parchment paper. Cover Version Bake cake recipe in three 8-inch pans for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Prepare whipped frosting as directed, except use 2 cups powdered sugar (to make it sturdy enough to frost sides). Tint about 2 cups frosting pink with paste, or for more intense color, dissolve 2 Tbsp. dragonfruit powder in 2 Tbsp. water and beat into frosting. Use the white frosting to frost between cake layers and on the top half of the assembled cake. Frost lower half with tinted frosting. If you like, top with berries and edible flowers. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 716 Calories 39g Fat 83g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 716 % Daily Value * Total Fat 39g 50% Saturated Fat 23g 115% Cholesterol 168mg 56% Sodium 452mg 20% Total Carbohydrate 83g 30% Total Sugars 48g Protein 10g Vitamin C 19.1mg 96% Calcium 175mg 13% Iron 2.8mg 16% Potassium 254mg 5% Fatty acids, total trans 1g Folate, total 99.3mcg Vitamin B-12 0.4mcg Vitamin B-6 0.1mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.