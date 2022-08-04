Strawberry-Cardamom and Cream Cake

In a small bowl combine 1 cup of the strawberries and 1 tsp. of granulated sugar; set aside.

For the cake, preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter two 9x2-inch cake pans and line with parchment paper.* In a medium bowl whisk together the 4 cups flour, the cardamom, baking powder, salt, and baking soda.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter, the remaining 2/3 cup granulated sugar, the brown sugar, and 2 tsp. of the vanilla on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl.

Add eggs, one at a time, until well incorporated. Scrape down sides of bowl between each beating. Fold in the lemon zest.

Add half of the flour mixture, followed by half of the buttermilk, beating on low. Repeat with remaining flour and buttermilk, beating until just incorporated.

In a medium bowl toss the remaining 1 1/2 cups strawberries with the remaining 2 Tbsp. flour. Fold strawberries into batter, then divide batter evenly among the prepared pans.

Bake until cake springs back when touched and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 35 to 45 minutes. Cool in pans on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove; cool completely.

For the frosting, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, mix cream cheese and powdered sugar to combine. Slowly add the heavy cream and continue to mix until the mixture becomes thick, like medium-peak whipped cream. Mix in the remaining 2 tsp. vanilla. Chill until ready for use.

To assemble the cake, use a serrated knife to cut the domed tops from cakes so they are flat.