Strawberry-Basil Smash

Rating: Unrated

Mix up the simple, four-ingredient (plus water) base of this pitcher cocktail and simply set out options for guests to customize their smash cocktail. Author Gaby Dalkin recommends vodka, tequila, white rum, or sparkling water with a squeeze of lemon.

By Gaby Dalkin
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a pitcher combine 4 cups water and the sugar. Stir until dissolved.

    Advertisement

  • Add strawberries, lemon juice, and basil. Using an immersion blender, blend 2 minutes or until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve; discard solids. Skim off and discard any foam. Chill, covered, up to 24 hours.

  • For each drink, pour about 3/4 cup strawberry mixture into a highball glass filled with ice. Stir in 1 to 2 ounces desired alcohol. Top with a splash of sparkling water. If desired, garnish with sliced strawberries and additional basil leaves. Serves 6 to 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 10 mg sodium. 94 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 28 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 99 IU vitamin a; 33 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 25 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/05/2020