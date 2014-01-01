Strawberries and Cream Pancakes

Rating: 4.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 10 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 min to 2 mins per side
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine strawberries, orange peel, and 1/4 cup orange juice. Cover and let stand for 20 to 30 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl stir together flours, seeds, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl use a fork to combine milk, egg, and oil. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be slightly lumpy).

  • For each pancake, pour 2 tablespoons batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet. Spread batter to an even layer if necessary. Cook over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until pancakes are golden brown; turn over when surfaces are bubbly and edges are slightly dry. Keep pancakes warm in a 200°F oven while making the rest.

  • To serve, in a small bowl combine cream cheese and 1 to 2 tablespoons orange juice; spread evenly over pancakes. Top with strawberries.

*Test Kitchen Tip:

We do not recommend using a sugar substitute for this recipe.

**Test Kitchen Tip:

If you cannot find the Greek cream cheese, make your own. In a small bowl stir together 1/2 cup softened light tub-style cream cheese with 1/4 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; total fat 5g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 242mg; potassium 141mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiber 3g; sugar 7g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 244IU; vitamin c 25mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 24mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 171mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/11/2021