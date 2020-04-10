Straciatella Soup

Rating: Unrated

Think of this Roman broth-based specialty as the Italian version of Chinese egg drop soup. The signature ribbons of eggs swirled in are accompanied by grated Parmesan, fresh spinach, and basil.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan heat oil over medium. Add onion; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook and stir 15 to 20 minutes or until onion is golden. Add broth; bring to boiling. Stir in peas and pepper; reduce heat. Simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Gradually drizzle eggs into hot broth mixture, whisking to create egg shreds. Stir in spinach, basil (if desired), and cheese. Serve immediately.

Smart Swap

You can use 1/2 cup frozen spinach instead of fresh.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 95 mg cholesterol; 812 mg sodium. 387 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1195 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 87 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

