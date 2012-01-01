Stove-Top Peach-Raspberry Cobbler

You don't even need your oven to make the fruit filling for this deconstructed cobbler!

Ingredients

Directions

  • For puff pastry twists, preheat oven to 375°F. In a small bowl combine the 1 teaspoon sugar and the dash cinnamon. Place puff pastry on work surface. Brush pastry with beaten egg. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Cut the pastry lengthwise into 4 strips; cut each strip in half crosswise. Twist strips; place on a parchment-lined or greased baking sheet. Bake about 15 minutes or until brown and puffed.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan combine the 3 tablespoons sugar, the cornstarch, and the 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Add frozen peaches, half of the raspberries, and the water. Cook over medium heat until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in the remaining raspberries.

  • Top fruit mixture with puff pastry twists. If desired, serve with ice cream.

Tip:

Cut one sheet puff pastry into 16 strips (about 1-1/8x4-1/2-inches); brush with the egg and sprinkle with mixture of 2 teaspoons sugar and 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Twist and bake as above. Serve half of the strips with cobbler. Cool remaining strips; place in an airtight freezer container and freeze for up to 2 months for the next time you want to serve the cobbler.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 34 mg sodium. 284 mg potassium; 30 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 22 g sugar; 3 g protein; 437 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

