Stove-Top Peach-Raspberry Cobbler
You don't even need your oven to make the fruit filling for this deconstructed cobbler!
Ingredients
Directions
-
For puff pastry twists, preheat oven to 375°F. In a small bowl combine the 1 teaspoon sugar and the dash cinnamon. Place puff pastry on work surface. Brush pastry with beaten egg. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Cut the pastry lengthwise into 4 strips; cut each strip in half crosswise. Twist strips; place on a parchment-lined or greased baking sheet. Bake about 15 minutes or until brown and puffed.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan combine the 3 tablespoons sugar, the cornstarch, and the 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Add frozen peaches, half of the raspberries, and the water. Cook over medium heat until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in the remaining raspberries.
-
Top fruit mixture with puff pastry twists. If desired, serve with ice cream.
Tip:
Cut one sheet puff pastry into 16 strips (about 1-1/8x4-1/2-inches); brush with the egg and sprinkle with mixture of 2 teaspoons sugar and 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Twist and bake as above. Serve half of the strips with cobbler. Cool remaining strips; place in an airtight freezer container and freeze for up to 2 months for the next time you want to serve the cobbler.