Stove-Top Peach-Raspberry Cobbler

Tip:

Cut one sheet puff pastry into 16 strips (about 1-1/8x4-1/2-inches); brush with the egg and sprinkle with mixture of 2 teaspoons sugar and 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Twist and bake as above. Serve half of the strips with cobbler. Cool remaining strips; place in an airtight freezer container and freeze for up to 2 months for the next time you want to serve the cobbler.