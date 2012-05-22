Stout Gingerbread with Lemony Hard Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
stand:
15 mins
bake:
40 mins at 350°
cool:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Stout Gingerbread with Lemony Hard Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Generously coat a 10-inch fluted tube pan with nonstick spray for baking. Pour beer into a measuring cup and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. In a medium bowl stir together flour, ground ginger, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt, nutmeg, and cardamom; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar. Beat until light and fluffy, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in molasses and grated ginger. Alternately add flour mixture and beer in three additions, beating on medium speed just until combined after each addition.

  • Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Serve warm with Lemony Hard Sauce.

Make-Ahead Directions:

The Lemony Hard Sauce is best if chilled for 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts (Stout Gingerbread with Lemony Hard Sauce)

Per Serving:
496 calories; total fat 21g; saturated fat 13g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 104mg; sodium 366mg; potassium 487mg; carbohydrates 73g; fiber 1g; sugar 45g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 632IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 56mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 141mg; iron 3mg.

Lemony Hard Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl beat butter, with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until light and fluffy. Beat in powdered sugar, lemon or orange liqueur, finely shredded lemon or orange peel, and vanilla until smooth.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/19/2021