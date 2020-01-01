Stout and Stormy Beer Cocktail
Get a head start on football party prep with a big batch beer cocktail. Whip up the Ginger Simple Syrup up to a day ahead and at party time pour all the ingredients in a pitcher so guests can serve themselves.
Ingredients
Stout and Stormy
Ginger Simple Syrup
Directions
Stout and Stormy
-
In a pitcher combine rum, Ginger Simple Syrup, and lime juice. Add stout. If desired, garnish each glass with a lime wedge and/or a slice of fresh ginger.Advertisement
Ginger Simple Syrup
-
In a small saucepan combine ginger, sugar, and water. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat. Cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to overnight. Strain to remove ginger. Makes 1 cup.
for 1
In a chilled old fashioned glass combine 1 oz. dark rum, 1 oz. Ginger Simple Syrup, 3/4 oz. lime juice and 6 oz. chilled milk stout. Garnish with a lime wedge.
About Stout
Milk or cream stout are sweet stouts. Dry/Irish stouts are more sour in flavor. Oatmeal stout has a smooth consistency, but bitter flavor. Porter is the same thing as stout (actually stout is strong porter). Porter these days is flavored with roast malted barley. Oyster stout contains oysters (yep!). Chocolate stout gets chocolate notes from dark roasted malt, and/or added chocolate or chocolate flavor. Imperial stout is over 9% ABV and sometimes has additions such as vanilla beans, chili peppers, maple, coffee, or marshmallows, or utilizes bourbon barrel aging.