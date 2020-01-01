Stout and Stormy Beer Cocktail

About Stout

Milk or cream stout are sweet stouts. Dry/Irish stouts are more sour in flavor. Oatmeal stout has a smooth consistency, but bitter flavor. Porter is the same thing as stout (actually stout is strong porter). Porter these days is flavored with roast malted barley. Oyster stout contains oysters (yep!). Chocolate stout gets chocolate notes from dark roasted malt, and/or added chocolate or chocolate flavor. Imperial stout is over 9% ABV and sometimes has additions such as vanilla beans, chili peppers, maple, coffee, or marshmallows, or utilizes bourbon barrel aging.