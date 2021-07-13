Sticky Caramelized Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated

The sticky part of this party recipe name comes courtesy of Vietnamese fish sauce caramel, made by cooking down the umami-packed liquid with brown sugar to form a syrupy glaze.

By Recipe by Pepper Teigen and Garrett Snyder and excerpted from The Pepper Thai Cookbook
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jenny Huang

50 mins
4
3 cups shrimp mixture
  • For pickled vegetables: In a medium bowl, combine 1/4 cup hot water, the granulated sugar, and a pinch of kosher salt; stir until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in the vinegar. Add the carrot and radishes; toss to combine. Chill at least 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a wok or large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil over medium-high until shimmering. Add the garlic and Roasted Chile Powder; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the shrimp in an even layer and season with a pinch of salt. Cook, turning once, until the shrimp are lightly browned but still slightly translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a plate and wipe out the wok with a paper towel.

  • Place a measuring cup with 1/4 cup water next to your cooktop. Set the wok over medium and add brown sugar, lime juice (this helps keep the sugar from crystallizing), and 2 Tbsp. of the water. Cook, stirring often, until the sugar turns an amber-color caramel, 6 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat, then stir in the fish sauce, soy sauce, and remaining 2 Tbsp. water. Return to heat, stir to dissolve caramel and cook until smooth and sticky (about as thick as honey), about 30 seconds. Add the cooked shrimp,* 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper, the scallions, and peanuts; toss to coat. Continue cooking until shrimp are cooked through and evenly coated, about 1 minute. Remove pan from heat; let shrimp cool before transferring them and the sauce to a bowl.

  • Remove the pickled vegetables from the fridge and arrange the lettuce leaves, cucumber, and cilantro on a serving platter. To assemble, spoon some of the shrimp and rice (if using) into a lettuce leaf and top with a few pickled vegetables, cucumber, and a sprig of cilantro; roll up. Serves 4.

To avoid thinning the sauce, drain off any liquid before returning the shrimp to wok.

Nutrition Facts (Sticky Caramelized Shrimp Lettuce Wraps)

Per Serving:
252 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 143mg; sodium 1884mg; potassium 544mg; carbohydrates 23g; fiber 2g; sugar 17g; protein 20g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 3959IU; vitamin c 7mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 4mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 70mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 119mg; iron 1mg.

Pepper's Roasted Chile Powder

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread the chiles evenly across a sheet pan and roast about 6 minutes, watching closely to make sure they don't burn. The chiles are done when they change color from red to a very dark reddish brown.

  • Transfer chiles to a plate and let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Place them in a mortar and grind with the pestle until they're the size of red pepper flakes. (Or use a spice grinder or small blender on high 10 to 15 seconds; make sure the blender is totally dry.) Store the chile powder in an airtight container at room temperature for 3 months or up to 1 year in the freezer. Makes 3/4 to 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts (Pepper's Roasted Chile Powder)

Per Serving:
7 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2mg; potassium 38mg; carbohydrates 1g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 544IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 1mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 1mg; iron 0mg.
