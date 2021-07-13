Sticky Caramelized Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Place a measuring cup with 1/4 cup water next to your cooktop. Set the wok over medium and add brown sugar, lime juice (this helps keep the sugar from crystallizing), and 2 Tbsp. of the water. Cook, stirring often, until the sugar turns an amber-color caramel, 6 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat, then stir in the fish sauce, soy sauce, and remaining 2 Tbsp. water. Return to heat, stir to dissolve caramel and cook until smooth and sticky (about as thick as honey), about 30 seconds. Add the cooked shrimp,* 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper, the scallions, and peanuts; toss to coat. Continue cooking until shrimp are cooked through and evenly coated, about 1 minute. Remove pan from heat; let shrimp cool before transferring them and the sauce to a bowl.