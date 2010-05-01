Spring Chicken Stew
Speedy spring chicken! Get this Spring Chicken Stew recipe on the table in just 30 minutes by incorporating one shortcut ingredient: a jar of chicken gravy.
Ingredients
Directions
Finely shred peel from lemon; set peel aside. Juice lemon and set juice aside. Season chicken lightly with salt and pepper.
In a Dutch oven heat olive oil over medium-high heat; add chicken. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until chicken is browned, turning occasionally.
Add carrots, gravy, and the water to Dutch oven. Stir in mustard. Bring to boiling. Place bok choy on top. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes or until chicken is done and vegetables are just tender. Add lemon juice to taste.
Ladle stew into bowls. Top with lemon peel and lemon thyme.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
273 calories; 12 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 117 mg cholesterol; 909 mg sodium. 596 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 46 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;