Pumpkin, Chickpea, and Red Lentil Stew

Rating: 4 stars
73 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 36
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 7

Enjoy fall comfort food by the bowlful with this slow cooker soup recipe starring pumpkin, beans, and fresh ginger.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3-1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker, combine pumpkin, chickpeas, carrots, onion, lentils, tomato paste, ginger, lime juice, cumin, salt, turmeric, and pepper. Pour broth over all in cooker.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. Top each serving with peanuts, cilantro, and if desired, yogurt. Makes 6 (1-1/3 cup) servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 2mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 46g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 10g; sugars 8g; protein 14g; vitamin a 89.4IU; vitamin c 14.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 3.8mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 80.6mcg; sodium 1027mg; potassium 795mg; calcium 80.8mg; iron 3.4mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/09/2021