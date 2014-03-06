Green Chili Stew

Browning the meat before putting it in the slow cooker brings out its flavor and color.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
7 hrs to 8 hrs (low) or 4 to 5 hours (high)
Servings:
5
Max Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from pork. Cut pork into 1/2-inch cubes. In a large skillet brown half of the pork in hot oil. Transfer meat to a 3-1/2- to 4-1/2-quart slow cooker. Brown remaining meat with onion. Drain off the fat and transfer meat and onion to the slow cooker.

  • Add water, potatoes, hominy, chile peppers, tapioca, garlic salt, black pepper, cumin, chile powder, and oregano. Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 7 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours. Garnish with snipped cilantro, if desired. Makes 5 or 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 89mg; sodium 592mg; potassium 1242mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 4g; sugar 0g; protein 36g; vitamin a 0RE; vitamin a 49IU; vitamin c 32mg; thiamin 2mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 9mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 4mg.
Reviews

