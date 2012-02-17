Steaming Pomegranate-Ginger Tea
Enjoy a dose of beneficial antioxidants from pomegranate juice and red wine in this just-tart-enough tea.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker combine pomegranate juice, the water, apple cider, wine, sugar, ginger, and cinnamonAdvertisement
-
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 5 to 5-1/2 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 hours. Turn off cooker. Add tea bags; let stand for 2 minutes.* Remove and discard tea bags.
*Tip:
Leaving the tea bags in the slow cooker longer than 2 minutes will cause the drink to be bitter.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
131 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 8 mg sodium. 230 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 20 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;