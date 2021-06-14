Steak and Tomato Pasta Bowl

Rating: Unrated

Grilled steak, corn, and fresh basil combine in this 30-minute dinner that is sure to become a summer staple.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly sprinkle both sides of meat with salt and pepper. Grill, covered, over medium heat 12 to 15 minutes for medium-rare (145°F), turning once. Let stand 5 minutes. Thinly slice meat across the grain into bite-size strips.

  • Meanwhile, in a 4- to 5-qt. Dutch oven cook pasta according to package directions, adding corn the last 3 minutes. If using ears of corn, transfer to a cutting board and cool until easy to handle. Drain pasta (including whole kernel corn, if using). Rinse with cold water; drain again.

  • Using a sharp knife, cut corn from cobs, leaving corn in planks. In a large bowl combine pasta, meat, tomatoes, basil, and cheese.

  • For dressing, in a screw-top jar combine remaining ingredients. Cover and shake well. Pour over pasta mixture; toss gently to coat. Gently fold in corn planks or top servings with corn planks. If desired, sprinkle with additional cheese.

*Grilled Corn

Peel back husks and remove silks from corn; replace husks. Place ears in a bowl or pan and cover with water. Soak 1 hour; drain. Tie husks at the top with 100%-cotton string. Grill, covered, over medium heat 20 to 25 minutes, turning occasionally. Peel back husks, cool, and cut corn from cobs in planks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 47mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 27g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 5g; protein 21g; vitamin a 250.1IU; vitamin c 8.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 4.5mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 28.3mcg; vitamin b12 1.9mcg; sodium 235mg; potassium 484mg; calcium 47mg; iron 3.5mg.
