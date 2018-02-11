Steak and Potato Toasts

Rating: 3.8 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Meat and potatoes meet the open-faced toast trend in this easy weeknight dinner recipe. Serve this steak dinner with a side salad to round out the meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Generously season steak with salt and black pepper. In a small bowl stir together crème fraîche, horseradish, and vinegar; season lightly with salt and black pepper.

  • In an extra-large heavy skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium-high heat; add steak. Cook 12 to 14 minutes or until desired doneness (145° F for medium), turning once. Let rest, covered with foil, on cutting board 10 minutes.

  • Wipe skillet clean, then heat 2 teaspoons of the olive oil over medium heat. Working in batches so you don't crowd pan, cook potatoes in a single layer until browned and just tender, about 2 minutes a side. Repeat with two more batches using an additional 2 teaspoons olive oil each time. Season with salt and black pepper.

  • Spread toast with crème fraîche mixture. Slice steak across the grain; top toast with potatoes, steak, and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
523 calories; 27 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 103 mg cholesterol; 661 mg sodium. 1012 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 31 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 832 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 64 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 113 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

rubylillie261629932
Rating: 2 stars
04/23/2018
Getting ready to make this when I wondered how to slice the beef across the grain, as specified in the recipe. Then, I looked at the picture. The meat is sliced with the grain, not across the grain. You should at least follow your own instructions. I made the recipe and we enjoyed it, so my critique is really technique, not taste.
