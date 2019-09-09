Steak and Egg Breakfast Pizza

Rating: Unrated

Calling all fans of breakfast for dinner! This steak, veggie, cheese, and egg pizza has your name written all over it. And don't worry if you don't have a lot of time for dinner, the purchased pizza crust simplifies the recipe prep.

By Carla Christian
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. On a lightly greased large baking sheet stretch pizza dough into a 15x12-inch rectangle. Bake 6 minutes or just until set; let cool slightly.

    Advertisement

  • Brush dough with olive oil. Top with steak and garlic, then mozzarella, kale, red pepper, and goat cheese. Break eggs onto pizza (or break eggs, individually, into a measuring cup and slide onto the pizza), 1 to 2 inches apart. Sprinkle pizza with black pepper.

  • Bake 18 minutes more or until crust is golden, egg whites are set, and yolks begin to thicken. Top with chives. Serves 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; 18 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 224 mg cholesterol; 663 mg sodium. 219 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1171 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 33 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 225 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/05/2020