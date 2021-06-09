Stars and Stripes Ice Cubes
To make the saturated red star cubes, use a food processor to blitz freeze-dried raspberries to a powder, mix into water, and freeze in silicone star trays.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
21 calories; fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a 27.2IU; vitamin c 5mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 5.6mcg; sodium 1mg; potassium 46mg; calcium 6mg; iron 0.2mg.