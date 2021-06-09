Stars and Stripes Ice Cubes

To make the saturated red star cubes, use a food processor to blitz freeze-dried raspberries to a powder, mix into water, and freeze in silicone star trays.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender process raspberries until smooth. Divide into ice cube tray(s) (16 standard cubes; eight large cocktail cubes). Freeze 1 hour. Top raspberry layer with coconut milk; freeze 1 hour. In a food processor or blender process blackberries until smooth. Spoon over coconut milk layer; freeze 3 to 4 hours or until firm. Remove cubes from tray(s). Place in an airtight or resealable freezer container. Freeze up to 2 months. Makes 16 standard-size or 8 cocktail-size cubes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
21 calories; fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a 27.2IU; vitamin c 5mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 5.6mcg; sodium 1mg; potassium 46mg; calcium 6mg; iron 0.2mg.
