Sriracha-Style Asian Chili Sauce
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
7 calories; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a 77.1IU; vitamin c 11.7mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 1.9mcg; sodium 71mg; potassium 28mg; calcium 2mg; iron 0.1mg.