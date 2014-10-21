Sriracha-Style Asian Chili Sauce

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 2 Ratings
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
84
Yield:
1 3/4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or blender combine chile peppers, brown sugar, the water, salt, and garlic. Cover and process or blend about 3 minutes or until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer mixture to a 2-quart food-safe ceramic, glass, or plastic bowl or container. Cover loosely with plastic wrap. Place in a dark, dry place at room temperature and let stand for 8 days to ferment, stirring once every day. After 2 to 3 days you should notice bubbling in the mixture, showing that fermentation is occurring.

  • Return mixture to food processor or blender. Add vinegar. Cover and process or blend until very smooth. Strain mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a large saucepan; discard solids.

  • Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring frequently (the sauce with thicken a bit more as it cools). Remove from heat. If desired, stir in fish sauce. Cool to room temperature.

  • Transfer chili sauce to canning jars or airtight storage containers. Seal and store in the refrigerator for up to 6 months.

*Tip:

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
7 calories; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g; vitamin a 77.1IU; vitamin c 11.7mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 1.9mcg; sodium 71mg; potassium 28mg; calcium 2mg; iron 0.1mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/17/2021