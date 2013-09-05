Squash-Mushroom and Farro Dressing

Searching for squash recipes that can serve as a side dish or a supper in itself? Try this farro, mushroom, squash, and pancetta casserole!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a shallow baking pan with foil. In a large bowl toss together squash and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Transfer squash to the foil-lined baking pan. Roast for 10 minutes. Stir squash and push to one side of the pan. Toss mushrooms in remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place mushrooms on other side of pan. Roast about 15 minutes or until squash is just tender and mushrooms are roasted. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan bring the water to boiling; add farro. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until just tender; drain.

  • In a very large skillet cook and stir pancetta over medium-high heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pancetta to paper towels to drain. Add the onion, celery, and garlic to drippings in skillet. Cook over medium heat about 3 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Add wine, half-and-half, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper to skillet. Bring to boiling. Add squash to skillet and mash slightly to make sauce-like consistency. Stir in cheese until melted. Stir in drained farro, mushrooms, and pancetta, tossing to combine. Transfer stuffing to a buttered 2-quart casserole or baking dish. Cover with foil. Bake about 20 minutes or until heated through.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare as directed, except do not bake. Chill for up to 24 hours. To serve, let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, covered, about 30 minutes or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; 10 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 334 mg sodium. 293 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4224 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 118 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

