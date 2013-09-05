Squash-Mushroom and Farro Dressing
Searching for squash recipes that can serve as a side dish or a supper in itself? Try this farro, mushroom, squash, and pancetta casserole!
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a shallow baking pan with foil. In a large bowl toss together squash and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Transfer squash to the foil-lined baking pan. Roast for 10 minutes. Stir squash and push to one side of the pan. Toss mushrooms in remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place mushrooms on other side of pan. Roast about 15 minutes or until squash is just tender and mushrooms are roasted. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan bring the water to boiling; add farro. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until just tender; drain.
In a very large skillet cook and stir pancetta over medium-high heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pancetta to paper towels to drain. Add the onion, celery, and garlic to drippings in skillet. Cook over medium heat about 3 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Add wine, half-and-half, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper to skillet. Bring to boiling. Add squash to skillet and mash slightly to make sauce-like consistency. Stir in cheese until melted. Stir in drained farro, mushrooms, and pancetta, tossing to combine. Transfer stuffing to a buttered 2-quart casserole or baking dish. Cover with foil. Bake about 20 minutes or until heated through.
To Make Ahead:
Prepare as directed, except do not bake. Chill for up to 24 hours. To serve, let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, covered, about 30 minutes or until heated through.