Squash-Mushroom and Farro Dressing

In a very large skillet cook and stir pancetta over medium-high heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pancetta to paper towels to drain. Add the onion, celery, and garlic to drippings in skillet. Cook over medium heat about 3 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Add wine, half-and-half, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper to skillet. Bring to boiling. Add squash to skillet and mash slightly to make sauce-like consistency. Stir in cheese until melted. Stir in drained farro, mushrooms, and pancetta, tossing to combine. Transfer stuffing to a buttered 2-quart casserole or baking dish. Cover with foil. Bake about 20 minutes or until heated through.