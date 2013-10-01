Squash Enchilada Casserole
Looking for yummy slow cooker meals? We've got them! These slow cooker enchiladas are filled with butternut squash, hominy, and black beans for a delicious winter meal.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine squash, hominy, black beans, onion, sweet pepper, chile peppers, salsa, garlic, and salt. Pour enchilada sauce over mixture in cooker.Advertisement
-
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 10 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours.
-
For dumplings, in a medium bowl stir together corn muffin mix, 1/2 cup of the cheese, the milk, and egg just until combined.
-
If using low-heat setting, turn cooker to high-heat setting. Stir squash mixture. Spoon dumpling dough by tablespoons into four to six mounds on top of mixture in cooker, spacing mounds evenly. Cover and cook about 50 minutes more or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center of dumplings comes out clean. (Do not lift cover dufing cooking.)
-
Sprinkle dumplings with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Turn off cooker. If possible, remove crockery liner from cooker. Let stand, uncovered, for 20 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with cilantro.