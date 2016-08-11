Squash Carpaccio with Goat Cheese and Figs
Use a vegetable peeler to peel the length of the squash into wide ribbons.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Using a mandolin or vegetable peeler, cut zucchini and yellow squash lengthwise into thin long strips. Place the long strips in a large shallow bowl and sprinkle evenly with 1 tsp. salt; toss to coat. Cover and chill squash 30 to 60 minutes. Transfer squash strips to a colander and rinse with water; pat dry with paper towels. Return to bowl and toss with oil, lemon juice, pepper, and remaining 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Arrange the squash on a platter with goat cheese and figs.Advertisement
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
99 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 324 mg sodium. 295 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 293 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 26 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 38 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;