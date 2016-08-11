Squash Carpaccio with Goat Cheese and Figs

Using a mandolin or vegetable peeler, cut zucchini and yellow squash lengthwise into thin long strips. Place the long strips in a large shallow bowl and sprinkle evenly with 1 tsp. salt; toss to coat. Cover and chill squash 30 to 60 minutes. Transfer squash strips to a colander and rinse with water; pat dry with paper towels. Return to bowl and toss with oil, lemon juice, pepper, and remaining 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Arrange the squash on a platter with goat cheese and figs.