Squash Carpaccio with Goat Cheese and Figs

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Use a vegetable peeler to peel the length of the squash into wide ribbons.

By Recipe by Gesine Bullock-Prado
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a mandolin or vegetable peeler, cut zucchini and yellow squash lengthwise into thin long strips. Place the long strips in a large shallow bowl and sprinkle evenly with 1 tsp. salt; toss to coat. Cover and chill squash 30 to 60 minutes. Transfer squash strips to a colander and rinse with water; pat dry with paper towels. Return to bowl and toss with oil, lemon juice, pepper, and remaining 1/2 tsp. kosher salt. Arrange the squash on a platter with goat cheese and figs.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 324 mg sodium. 295 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 293 IU vitamin a; 17 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 26 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 38 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
lpeterman001
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2017
Always a huge hit when I make this delicious side dish. I've made it with and without he fresh figs and always am asked for the recipe. The bright and lemony flavor is a great addition to any summer table and is a great side dish to poultry or Beef. Enjoy!
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019