Squash and Curried Noodle Soup

Rating: 4.38 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Garnish with a pinch of crushed red pepper to crank up the heat of this warmly-spiced noodle soup.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add butternut squash; reduce heat to medium. Simmer, covered, 5 minutes. Add noodles. Simmer, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes or until noodles are al dente; drain. Set aside.

  • In the same pot heat vegetable oil over medium- high heat. Add spices; cook and stir 1 minute. Carefully add broth and coconut milk; bring to boiling. Stir in cooked noodles and squash; return to boiling. Stir in spinach. Season to taste with salt. Remove pot from heat. Stir in juice of one lime. Cut remaining lime into wedges to serve with soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; 13 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 680 mg sodium. 568 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 14240 IU vitamin a; 36 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 91 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 100 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

timminswin7349111
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2018
I LOVE THIS RECIPE, ITS EASH AND VERY FLAVORFUL. I ADDED GINGER AND MORE SPINACH, DELICIOUS
cproner
Rating: 3 stars
02/28/2018
Interesting flavor but needs more spice. We added some hot sauce and that seemed to help. Goes together in a flash. We had leftovers so added some veggie sausage to it to make another meal.
