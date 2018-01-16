Squash and Curried Noodle Soup
Garnish with a pinch of crushed red pepper to crank up the heat of this warmly-spiced noodle soup.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Bring a large pot of salted water to boiling. Add butternut squash; reduce heat to medium. Simmer, covered, 5 minutes. Add noodles. Simmer, uncovered, 4 to 6 minutes or until noodles are al dente; drain. Set aside.
-
In the same pot heat vegetable oil over medium- high heat. Add spices; cook and stir 1 minute. Carefully add broth and coconut milk; bring to boiling. Stir in cooked noodles and squash; return to boiling. Stir in spinach. Season to taste with salt. Remove pot from heat. Stir in juice of one lime. Cut remaining lime into wedges to serve with soup.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
324 calories; 13 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 680 mg sodium. 568 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 14240 IU vitamin a; 36 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 91 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 100 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;