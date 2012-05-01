Sprinkle-Me-Happy Cake

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

For Decorating

Directions

  • Allow eggs to stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease three 8x1-1/2-inch square baking pans. Line bottoms of pans with parchment; grease paper. Flour pans, shaking out excess; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In very large bowl stir together 4 cups flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cloves. Stir in bananas, oil, eggs, and vanilla just until combined. Fold in shredded sweet potatoes and drained pineapple. Evenly spread batter among prepared pans.

  • Refrigerate one layer. Bake two layers on one rack for 50 to 55 minutes, until layers are set in centers when gently shaken and tops are golden. Cool layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove layers from pans. Discard paper. Cool completely on racks; about 1 hour. Bake and cool third layer.

  • Place one layer on serving plate. Frost top with about 1 cup of Almost-Homemade Vanilla Buttercream. Stack second layer; spread top with 1 cup buttercream. Stack final layer. Frost top and sides. (Expect to have leftover Buttercream frosting.)

Tinting Sprinkles and Sugar

  • Line a rimmed baking sheet with waxed paper. Place about 1/2 cup sprinkles, jimmies, and/or nonpareils in a sealable container. Add a drop of gel or liquid food coloring, seal, then shake to coat evenly with color. Use a toothpick to break up sprinkles that stick together. Spread on waxed paper to dry, about 15 minutes.

Color Stripes

  • Cut 1-1/4-inch-wide strips of waxed paper; set aside. To cover sides of cake in alternating stripes, press waxed paper strips, 1-1/4 inch apart, against sides of frosted cake. Use a spoon to scoop tinted sprinkles. Working from top to bottom, place spoon next to cake and use finger to push sprinkles onto frosting. Use a piece of waxed paper to gently press sprinkles into frosting. Chill for 10 minutes to firm frosting. Gently peel each strip of waxed paper from cake sides. Using the same technique, press white sprinkles into cake. Mix all sprinkle colors (reserving some for candy toppers) for top of cake.

Candy Toppers

  • Prepare Candy Clay. Shape some clay in balls, then coat with corn syrup and immediately roll in reserved sprinkles. Arrange balls on top of cake along with dragees and candies.

Tips

For best results, bake two layers at a time, refrigerating two-thirds of the batter until ready to use. After removing baked layers from pans, wipe out one pan then prepare for baking (Step 1). Bake the third layer as directed in Step 3.

Tips

For easy slicing and serving, chill the frosted cake for 1 hour before serving.

Tips

Freeze leftover frosting up to 3 months.

Tips

For easy cleanup, place the cake plate on a large tray with a lip or on large kitchen towels.

Nutrition Facts (Sprinkle-Me-Happy Cake)

Per Serving:
444 calories; 22 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 6 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 57 mg cholesterol; 180 mg sodium. 116 mg potassium; 62 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 40 g sugar; 3 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1846 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 36 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Almost-Homemade Vanilla Buttercream

Ingredients

Directions

  • In large mixing bowl beat softened butter with mixer on medium until light and fluffy. Add marshmallow creme; beat until smooth, scraping sides of bowl. Add powdered sugar and vanilla; beat until light and fluffy. If frosting is too stiff to spread, soften in microwave oven no more than 10 seconds, then beat again until smooth.

  • Frost cake immediately. Or, to store, cover and refrigerate up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month. Bring to room temperature before frosting cake. Makes 3 cups.

Tips

If only 13-oz. jars of marshmallow creme are available, purchase additional, then add 3 oz. (3/4 cup).

Reviews (1)

Cathy Koss
Rating: Unrated
06/19/2013
Great recipe! A bit time consuming considering you get to Color sprinkles! Wonderful frosting! The candy clay is super easy-great hints throughout the whole article...it's a keeper!
