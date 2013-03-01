Pressure Cooker Spring Vegetable Soup
Start your meal on a healthy note with this vegetable soup recipe. Potatoes and onions make the slow cooker soup feel nice and hearty, while green beans and tomatoes offer a taste of summer.
Ingredients
Directions
If carrots are thick, halve lengthwise.
Standard Slow Cooker Method
In a 4-quart slow cooker combine 1 cup 100 percent vegetable juice, 1 cup carrot juice and 4 cups vegetable broth. Add 1 tsp. ground white pepper. Add 1/2 lb. carrot chunks, 1 cup peeled pear onions, 8oz. trimmed green beans, and 8 oz. halved or quartered new potatoes.Cook, covered, on high-heat setting for 3 hours or on low-heat setting for 6 hours.Nutrition analysis per serving: 72 calories, 2 g protein, 16 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 211% Vitamin A, 32% Vitamin C, 498 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 5% iron