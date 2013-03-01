Pressure Cooker Spring Vegetable Soup

Start your meal on a healthy note with this vegetable soup recipe. Potatoes and onions make the slow cooker soup feel nice and hearty, while green beans and tomatoes offer a taste of summer.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In the cooking bowl of a pressure/slow cooker combine half of the carrots, 2 cups of the onions, and the tomato. Add 1 cup vegetable broth. Close and lock lid. (Be sure the pressure regulator release valve is turned to pressure position and pressure control dial is set to high.) Press function button until pressure cook indicator light flashes red. Set timer button to 12 minutes. Press start button. Once pressure is 0 and five beeps sound, release pressure. Cool slightly. Transfer mixture to blender and process until smooth. Return to cooking bowl.

  • Transfer mixture to blender; blend until smooth. Return to cooking bowl.

  • Add remaining broth, vegetables, cumin, and white pepper. Close and lock lid. Press the function button until slow cook indicator light flashes red. Set time to 6 hours. Press the start button. When the timer sounds five beeps, the soup is done.

If carrots are thick, halve lengthwise.

Standard Slow Cooker Method

In a 4-quart slow cooker combine 1 cup 100 percent vegetable juice, 1 cup carrot juice and 4 cups vegetable broth. Add 1 tsp. ground white pepper. Add 1/2 lb. carrot chunks, 1 cup peeled pear onions, 8oz. trimmed green beans, and 8 oz. halved or quartered new potatoes.Cook, covered, on high-heat setting for 3 hours or on low-heat setting for 6 hours.Nutrition analysis per serving: 72 calories, 2 g protein, 16 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 211% Vitamin A, 32% Vitamin C, 498 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 5% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; total fatg; saturated fatg; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fatg; cholesterolmg; sodium 453mg; potassium 444mg; carbohydrates 20g; fiber 3g; sugar 7g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 10160IU; vitamin c 13mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 30mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 37mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

