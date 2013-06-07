Spring Vegetable Soup
Ingredients
Directions
In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, fennel, and garlic; cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until onion is tender and starts to caramelize, stirring frequently. Stir in vegetable broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes.
Stir in asparagus, zucchini, and tomatoes. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 5 minutes more or just until zucchini is tender. Stir in the 2 tablespoons basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and additional basil.
Winter Vegetable Soup:
Prepare Spring Vegetable Soup as directed through Step 1. In Step 2 substitute 2 cups 1-inch potato cubes and 2 cups peeled 1-inch butternut squash cubes for the asparagus. Substitute 1 cup thinly sliced carrots for the zucchini. Omit the tomatoes. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Substitute fresh oregano or thyme for the basil. Nutrition analysis per serving: 123 calories, 2 g protein, 19 g carbohydrate, 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 139% Vitamin A, 27% Vitamin C, 818 mg sodium, 5% calcium, 4% iron