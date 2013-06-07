Spring Vegetable Soup

Rating: 3.61 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 18 Ratings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, fennel, and garlic; cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until onion is tender and starts to caramelize, stirring frequently. Stir in vegetable broth. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 5 minutes.

  • Stir in asparagus, zucchini, and tomatoes. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 5 minutes more or just until zucchini is tender. Stir in the 2 tablespoons basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. If desired, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and additional basil.

Winter Vegetable Soup:

Prepare Spring Vegetable Soup as directed through Step 1. In Step 2 substitute 2 cups 1-inch potato cubes and 2 cups peeled 1-inch butternut squash cubes for the asparagus. Substitute 1 cup thinly sliced carrots for the zucchini. Omit the tomatoes. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Substitute fresh oregano or thyme for the basil. Nutrition analysis per serving: 123 calories, 2 g protein, 19 g carbohydrate, 5 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 5 g total sugar, 139% Vitamin A, 27% Vitamin C, 818 mg sodium, 5% calcium, 4% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 809 mg sodium. 528 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1696 IU vitamin a; 22 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 82 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 52 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

