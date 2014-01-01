Spring Salad
Showy sliced radishes and strawberries pop against green beans and sugar snap peas. This salad is the perfect start to any spring meal.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
140 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 110mg; potassium 263mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 3g; sugar 9g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 784IU; vitamin c 49mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 42mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 43mg; iron 1mg.