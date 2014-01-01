LIVE

Spring Salad

Showy sliced radishes and strawberries pop against green beans and sugar snap peas. This salad is the perfect start to any spring meal.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
chill:
30 mins to 4 hrs
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • For dressing, in a screw-top jar combine vinegar, oil, chopped strawberries, sugar, tarragon, salt, and pepper. Cover; shake until combined. Set aside.

  • In a large pot cook green beans and peas in boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain; rinse with cold water. In a large bowl toss cooked beans and peas with dressing. Cover; chill for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Stir in radishes and sliced strawberries before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 110mg; potassium 263mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 3g; sugar 9g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 784IU; vitamin c 49mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 42mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 43mg; iron 1mg.
Mary Headley
Rating: Unrated
04/08/2014
What is the large round sliced food shown in the picture of this salad? It doesn't seem to be listed in the ingredients.
