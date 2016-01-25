Spring Salad with Grapefruit & Feta

Rating: 4.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

We love butter lettuce in this salad. Look for Bibb and Boston, both can be used interchangeably.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium skillet combine pine nuts and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Heat over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes or until toasted, stirring occasionally. Season with kosher salt.

  • For dressing, in a small bowl combine shallots, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper. Whisk in remaining oil, sour cream and tarragon.

  • In a large salad bowl toss together lettuce, fennel, and cucumber. Add dressing; toss to combine. Add grapefruit and cheese; toss gently to combine. Top with pine nuts and turkey, if desired.

Tips

Bibb and Boston, both butterhead lettuces, can be used interchangeably. They’re often sold in plastic clamshells with the roots attached.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; 48 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 25 g monounsaturated fat; 31 mg cholesterol; 631 mg sodium. 745 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 7609 IU vitamin a; 84 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 181 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 311 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

