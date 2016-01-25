Spring Salad with Grapefruit & Feta
We love butter lettuce in this salad. Look for Bibb and Boston, both can be used interchangeably.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium skillet combine pine nuts and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Heat over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes or until toasted, stirring occasionally. Season with kosher salt.
-
For dressing, in a small bowl combine shallots, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper. Whisk in remaining oil, sour cream and tarragon.
-
In a large salad bowl toss together lettuce, fennel, and cucumber. Add dressing; toss to combine. Add grapefruit and cheese; toss gently to combine. Top with pine nuts and turkey, if desired.
Tips
Bibb and Boston, both butterhead lettuces, can be used interchangeably. They’re often sold in plastic clamshells with the roots attached.