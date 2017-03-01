Spring Minestrone
Choose any combination of leafy greens, including baby spinach, chard, or arugula, to bulk up this fresh spring soup recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large pot heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. Add leek, garlic, and salt. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth, water, and bay leaf; bring to boiling. Stir in beans and asparagus. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 3 to 4 minutes or until asparagus is tender. Remove bay leaf. Stir in greens.
Meanwhile, for cheese toasts: Preheat broiler. Brush remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil over each side of bread slices. Arrange on a baking sheet. Broil 3 to 4 inches from the heat for 1 minute on each side. Sprinkle with cheese; broil until light brown or about 1 minute. Serve with soup.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
292 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 11 mg cholesterol; 996 mg sodium. 576 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2382 IU vitamin a; 13 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 120 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 168 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;