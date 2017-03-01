Spring Minestrone

In a large pot heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. Add leek, garlic, and salt. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in broth, water, and bay leaf; bring to boiling. Stir in beans and asparagus. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 3 to 4 minutes or until asparagus is tender. Remove bay leaf. Stir in greens.