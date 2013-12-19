LIVE

Spring Green Smoothies

Shh...it'll be our little secret that this green smoothie sneaks in both asparagus and spinach. With the grapes, kiwis and juice in the mix, you won't taste the vegetables at all!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
cool:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan cook asparagus, covered, in a small amount of boiling water about 5 minutes or until very tender. Drain; let cool for 5 minutes.

  • In a blender combine asparagus, spinach, grapes, kiwifruits, and grape juice. Cover and blend until very smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed. Add ice cubes. Cover and blend until smooth.

  • Pour into tall glasses and serve immediately.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; carbohydrates 20g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 15g; protein 2g; vitamin a 3022.3IU; vitamin c 59mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 105mcg; sodium 37mg; potassium 248mg; calcium 63mg; iron 2.2mg.
