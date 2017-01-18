Spring Carrot Tart

Increase oven temperature to 450°F. In a shallow baking pan toss carrots with olive oil and salt. Roast 15 minutes or until crisp-tender and caramelized, stirring once. Remove from oven; set aside. Stir mascarpone to soften; spread over crust. Top with roasted carrots. Bake 5 minutes or until heated through. Cool slightly. Sprinkle with thyme leaves; drizzle with honey.