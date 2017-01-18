Spring Carrot Tart

A drizzle of honey finishes this sweet carrot tart. Balance the flavor with fresh thyme.

Spring Carrot Tart

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare No-Fail Tart Crust as directed, except at the end of Step 3 sprinkle dough with 2 Tbsp. chopped thyme leaves; press into crust.

  • Increase oven temperature to 450°F. In a shallow baking pan toss carrots with olive oil and salt. Roast 15 minutes or until crisp-tender and caramelized, stirring once. Remove from oven; set aside. Stir mascarpone to soften; spread over crust. Top with roasted carrots. Bake 5 minutes or until heated through. Cool slightly. Sprinkle with thyme leaves; drizzle with honey.

Nutrition Facts (Spring Carrot Tart)

Per Serving:
456 calories; 30 g total fat; 17 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 138 mg cholesterol; 474 mg sodium. 301 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 6 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 13597 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 91 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 83 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

No-Fail Tart Crust

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. (For nonstick pans preheat oven according to instructions on package.) In a food processor pulse flour, butter, and salt 10 to 20 seconds or until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Do not overprocess.

  • In a small bowl whisk together yolks and the water. With processor running, add yolk mixture. Stop as soon as dough just starts to come together, about 5 seconds.

  • Crumble to distribute evenly in an 11×8-inch rectangular tart pan or 11-inch round pan with removable bottom; press into pan. (Or gather dough into a ball; flatten. Roll out dough between two pieces of parchment paper into a 12×9-inch rectangle. Transfer dough to pan. Press into corners; trim excess.)

  • Using a fork, prick dough all over. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil. Bake 12 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350°F. Remove foil. Bake 8 minutes more or until pastry is golden. Let cool completely. Use baked crust to prepare seasonal tarts.

Reviews

