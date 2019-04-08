Spoon Bread-Stuffed Poblanos

Rating: Unrated

Charring the poblanos (which you can do ahead) makes the peppers super tender and gives this comforting side (or entree if you want something lighter) a deep smoky flavor.

By Kate Ramos
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Arrange peppers on a baking pan lined with foil. Broil 4 to 6 inches from heat 15 minutes or until skin is blackened on all sides, turning occasionally. Transfer to a heatproof bowl. Cover with plastic wrap. Let cool.

    Advertisement

  • Once cool enough to handle, peel off skin. Cut a small slit on one side, keeping pepper intact; gently scoop out seeds. Gently swish in a bowl of water to make sure all seeds are removed. Pat dry.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a bowl combine cornmeal, corn, flour, sugar, baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

  • In a separate bowl whisk together buttermilk, cream, and egg. Pour into dry mixture; stir to combine. Fold in half the blue cheese.

  • Arrange poblanos in a single layer in prepared dish. Gently fill each pepper with spoon bread batter. Spoon remaining batter around peppers. Sprinkle top with remaining blue cheese. Bake about 25 minutes or until spoon bread is puffed and golden but still tender. Let stand 10 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 405 mg sodium. 456 mg potassium; 40 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1000 IU vitamin a; 251 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 43 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 189 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/05/2020