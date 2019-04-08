Spoon Bread-Stuffed Poblanos
Charring the poblanos (which you can do ahead) makes the peppers super tender and gives this comforting side (or entree if you want something lighter) a deep smoky flavor.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
315 calories; 14 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 65 mg cholesterol; 405 mg sodium. 456 mg potassium; 40 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 10 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1000 IU vitamin a; 251 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 43 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 189 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;