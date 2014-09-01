Spiraled Zucchini and Crispy Potato Salad

Using a spiral vegetable slicer fitted with the chipper blade (large holes),* push the potato through the blade to make long potato spirals. Break spirals into 6- to 12-inch-long pieces and place in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss gently to coat. Transfer potato spirals to the prepared baking sheet, spreading in a single layer. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Increase oven temperature to 450°F. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes more or until potato spirals are golden brown and crisp.