Spiraled Zucchini and Crispy Potato Salad

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Now here’s a fresh twist on a potato salad recipe! Toss zucchini noodles with crunchy potato ribbons and tomatoes for a quick and easy summer side dish.

Spiraled Zucchini and Crispy Potato Salad

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with nonstick foil. Coat foil with cooking spray; set baking sheet aside.

  • Using a spiral vegetable slicer fitted with the chipper blade (large holes),* push the potato through the blade to make long potato spirals. Break spirals into 6- to 12-inch-long pieces and place in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss gently to coat. Transfer potato spirals to the prepared baking sheet, spreading in a single layer. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Increase oven temperature to 450°F. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes more or until potato spirals are golden brown and crisp.

  • Meanwhile, using the spiral vegetable slicer fitted with the chipper blade (large holes),* push the zucchini through the blade to make long zucchini spirals. Break spirals into 6- to 12-inch-long pieces. In a serving bowl combine the zucchini spirals, tomatoes, and basil. Add Lemon-Rice Vinegar Dressing; toss gently to coat. Top with the potato spirals, tossing gently if desired.

*Tip:

No spiral slicer? No problem. Substitute 2 smaller potatoes for the large potato. Using a vegetable peeler, slice the potatoes and zucchini lengthwise into thin, wide ribbons. Cut the ribbons into about 1/4-inch-wide strips and continue as directed.

Tips

This salad is very flexible. Substitute yellow summer squash for the zucchini. For add-ins, consider sliced radishes, cooked and chilled peas, shaved Parmesan, and/or finely chopped broccoli.

Nutrition Facts (Spiraled Zucchini and Crispy Potato Salad)

Per Serving:
160 calories; 11 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 226 mg sodium. 489 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 576 IU vitamin a; 26 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 29 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 21 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Lemon-Rice Vinegar Dressing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl whisk together canola oil, rice vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, salt, and pepper.

Reviews

