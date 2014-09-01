Spiraled Zucchini and Crispy Potato Salad
Now here’s a fresh twist on a potato salad recipe! Toss zucchini noodles with crunchy potato ribbons and tomatoes for a quick and easy summer side dish.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with nonstick foil. Coat foil with cooking spray; set baking sheet aside.
Using a spiral vegetable slicer fitted with the chipper blade (large holes),* push the potato through the blade to make long potato spirals. Break spirals into 6- to 12-inch-long pieces and place in a large bowl. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss gently to coat. Transfer potato spirals to the prepared baking sheet, spreading in a single layer. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Increase oven temperature to 450°F. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes more or until potato spirals are golden brown and crisp.
Meanwhile, using the spiral vegetable slicer fitted with the chipper blade (large holes),* push the zucchini through the blade to make long zucchini spirals. Break spirals into 6- to 12-inch-long pieces. In a serving bowl combine the zucchini spirals, tomatoes, and basil. Add Lemon-Rice Vinegar Dressing; toss gently to coat. Top with the potato spirals, tossing gently if desired.
*Tip:
No spiral slicer? No problem. Substitute 2 smaller potatoes for the large potato. Using a vegetable peeler, slice the potatoes and zucchini lengthwise into thin, wide ribbons. Cut the ribbons into about 1/4-inch-wide strips and continue as directed.
Tips
This salad is very flexible. Substitute yellow summer squash for the zucchini. For add-ins, consider sliced radishes, cooked and chilled peas, shaved Parmesan, and/or finely chopped broccoli.
Nutrition Facts (Spiraled Zucchini and Crispy Potato Salad)
Lemon-Rice Vinegar Dressing
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl whisk together canola oil, rice vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, salt, and pepper.