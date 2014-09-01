Spiral Breadsticks
Refrigerated breadstick dough looks gourmet when you take a minute to twist and coat them in spices or seeds before baking.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a baking sheet; set aside. Grease twelve 10- to 12-inch metal skewers or wooden chopsticks;* set aside.
Unroll dough; separate into strips. Stretch the dough strips until 8 to 9 inches long. Wrap one strip around each prepared skewer, leaving about 1/4 inch between dough twists. Place on the prepared baking sheet, tucking ends of dough underneath to secure.
Brush breadsticks with milk; sprinkle with desired seeds and/or seasonings. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly. Carefully remove skewers from spirals. Serve breadsticks warm.
To Make Ahead:
Cool breadsticks completely. Place in an airtight freezer container; seal. Freeze for up to 2 weeks. To serve, preheat oven to 325°F. Wrap frozen breadsticks in foil. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until warm.
*Tip:
If using wooden chopsticks, soak in water for at least 30 minutes; drain before using.