Spiral Breadsticks

Refrigerated breadstick dough looks gourmet when you take a minute to twist and coat them in spices or seeds before baking.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a baking sheet; set aside. Grease twelve 10- to 12-inch metal skewers or wooden chopsticks;* set aside.

  • Unroll dough; separate into strips. Stretch the dough strips until 8 to 9 inches long. Wrap one strip around each prepared skewer, leaving about 1/4 inch between dough twists. Place on the prepared baking sheet, tucking ends of dough underneath to secure.

  • Brush breadsticks with milk; sprinkle with desired seeds and/or seasonings. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly. Carefully remove skewers from spirals. Serve breadsticks warm.

To Make Ahead:

Cool breadsticks completely. Place in an airtight freezer container; seal. Freeze for up to 2 weeks. To serve, preheat oven to 325°F. Wrap frozen breadsticks in foil. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until warm.

*Tip:

If using wooden chopsticks, soak in water for at least 30 minutes; drain before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; 3 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 291 mg sodium. 18 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g protein; 0 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

