Spinach Spaetzle
Go green and amp up your pasta sauce with spinach and basil. Chicken sausage makes this spaetzle recipe hearty enough for a meal.
Ingredients
Directions
In a food processor, process to combine eggs, milk, basil leaves, salt, black pepper, and nutmeg. Add spinach; pulse to combine. Add flour; process to combine. (Dough will be sticky.) Drop bits of dough into salted boiling water; cook until they rise to top. Remove to a colander; reserve 1/2 cup cooking liquid. In a skillet heat butter and oil over medium-high. Add Italian chicken sausage; cook and stir until browned. Add spaetzle; cook and stir until browned (about 3 minutes). Stir in cooking liquid. Top with 1/4 cup shredded Asiago cheese.Advertisement
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
466 calories; 22 g total fat; 9 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 183 mg cholesterol; 953 mg sodium. 181 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2630 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 119 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 136 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;