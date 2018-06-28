Spinach Spaetzle

In a food processor, process to combine eggs, milk, basil leaves, salt, black pepper, and nutmeg. Add spinach; pulse to combine. Add flour; process to combine. (Dough will be sticky.) Drop bits of dough into salted boiling water; cook until they rise to top. Remove to a colander; reserve 1/2 cup cooking liquid. In a skillet heat butter and oil over medium-high. Add Italian chicken sausage; cook and stir until browned. Add spaetzle; cook and stir until browned (about 3 minutes). Stir in cooking liquid. Top with 1/4 cup shredded Asiago cheese.