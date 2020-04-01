Spinach-Herb Miso Sauce

Rating: Unrated

Miso is a fermented soybean paste that has a salty, savory essence and thick consistency. There are different categories of miso, but the mild, delicate flavor of white miso works best in this sauce. It is often sold refrigerated.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Adam Albright

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor combine first eight ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Cover and blend or process until smooth. Continue blending or processing, adding enough of the water to reach desired consistency.

  • To serve, toss 2 Tbsp. sauce with every 1 cup hot cooked noodles. If desired, sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; fat 2g; carbohydrates 7g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 3g; protein 1g; vitamin a 774.1IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 14.4mcg; sodium 476mg; potassium 12mg; calcium 9mg; iron 0.3mg.
